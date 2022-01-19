Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 350 special number plates of 3, 4 and 5 digits for private and classic vehicles bearing H-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z) codes during its 66th online auction.
Registration of bidders will start on Monday, January 24, and the actual online auction will kick off at 8am the following Monday, on January 31, and will run for five days only.
Traffic file
The RTA said on Wednesday the selling of licensing plates is subject to a 5 per cent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a traffic file opened in Dubai, and also must deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to RTA. There is also a non-refundable participation fee of Dh120.
Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, or by credit card via RTA website (www.rta.ae) or Dubai Drive app.
Fancy plates
RTA noted: “Online auctions are particularly appealing to a large segment of the community as they offer fans the liberty of selecting their fancied plates in a hassle-free environment. Moreover, the auction contributes to enhancing the online service offering of RTA as part of its annual plans for upgrading the processing customer transactions.”