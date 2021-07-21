Dubai: As many as 1,721 vehicles, motorcycles, electric scooters and bicycles were confiscated by Dubai Police in 2020.
The Al Muraqqabat Police Station confiscated 1,721 vehicles, motorcycles, electric scooters and bicycles in its jurisdiction for violating traffic laws and regulations in 2020.
The traffic campaign, which was carried out in cooperation with the General Department of Traffic Police and the Vehicle Tracking Section at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), ensured zero road deaths and significantly decreased the number of traffic accidents in the area.
Major General Ali Ghanim, Director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station, said the traffic campaign, which was launched by the station last year, is aimed at ensuring road security, reduce the number of traffic injuries and related deaths, protect properties and hold violators accountable for their reckless actions, as well as issue traffic fines for driving recklessly, driving without number plates, driving in a way that is dangerous to the public and modifying the vehicle’s engine.
Maj. Gen. Ghanim said the majority of violations against cyclists and motorcyclists were issued for cycling in an undesignated lane without wearing helmet and reflective jackets, as well as failure to abide by the rules.
The director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station called upon cyclists and motorists to fully commit to traffic safety rules and regulations to avoid road accidents and deaths.
Maj. Gen. Ghanim pointed out that Dubai Police has launched many campaigns to raise awareness in the community against the use of heavily modified vehicles, especially among the youth.