Dubai Police arrest Irish gang member in 48 hours

Swift operation targets suspect linked to international crime network
Dubai: Dubai Police, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, have arrested an Irish national identified as “D.J.K.” over alleged links to an international criminal gang.
The arrest was carried out within 48 hours of a Public Prosecution order issued on April 15, authorities said.
Police said the suspect is wanted in connection with criminal activities in his home country.
Dubai Police reaffirmed their commitment to working with international law enforcement agencies to combat cross-border crime and enhance community safety.