Dubai: A group of expatriate men, who were seen engaging in heated arguments and a fight in a public place, was arrested by Dubai Police from their residence.
In a video clip that went viral on social media, the group was seen engaging in fights and damaging public property. A criminal case has been registered against the suspects and they will be referred to Public Prosecution for further action.
Dubai Police have warned the public against involvement in any kind of unacceptable behaviour and urged community members to report such negative behaviour through the ‘Police Eye Service’ on the Dubai Police app or by calling the emergency hotline No 999.
Dubai Police have also issued a warned against publishing or sharing clips of any unlawful act on social media, saying that such acts are punishable under Article 52 of the UAE Federal Law No 34 of 2021, regarding spreading of rumours and involvement in cybercrimes.
The law states that whoever uses the information network to announce, disseminate, re-disseminate, circulate or recirculate news or data, or broadcasts any provocative news that would incite or provoke public opinion, disturb public peace, spread terror among people or cause harm to public interest, the national economy, public order, or public health shall be punished with at least one year of imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh100,000.