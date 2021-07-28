Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested a group of burglars who stole jewelleries and expensive watches worth Dh13 million.
According to Dubai Police, the gang from a European country was arrested within ten hours of receiving the report and the valuables were recovered.
Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Dubai Police, said the gang broke into a car showroom and stole jewellery and expensive watches worth Dh13 million.
He pointed out that the three suspects, who were professional burglars, used a tool to break open the car showroom due to inadequate security measures at the showroom. “They used a tool to break into the shop, stole the valuables and then escaped in stolen motorbikes,” Maj Gen Al Mansouri said.
Brigadier Jamal Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police, said Dubai Police received an emergency call at 9am, informing them about the robbery.
A team of officers launched an intensive search operation to identify the suspects and arrested them in less than ten hours. “We had a challenge as the gang had left no evidence behind. In spite of that, we made a plan and identified them. They were arrested and the jewellery recovered,” added Brig. Al Jallaf.