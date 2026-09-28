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Dubai Police arrest 22-member begging gang targeting motorists

Organised gang posed as stranded travellers to solicit cash on busy Dubai roads

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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A tip-off through the Police Eye service led officers to uncover the organised operation.
A tip-off through the Police Eye service led officers to uncover the organised operation.

Dubai: A 22-member begging gang has been arrested after Dubai Police received a tip-off about individuals stopping motorists on major roads and asking for money, claiming they needed fares to travel.

The report, submitted through the ‘Police Eye’ service on the Dubai Police app, helped authorities track the suspects, uncover their organised activities and arrest all members of the group.

The case began when police received information about people approaching drivers on the roads and appealing for money on the pretext that they were stranded and needed financial assistance to cover their travel expenses.

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Investigation uncovered organised operation

Following the report, Dubai Police field teams launched search and investigation operations. Officers identified one of the suspects and monitored his movements, leading investigators to discover that the activity was not an isolated case.

Investigations showed that the suspects were operating as an organised group across several major locations in Dubai.

The gang members were found begging at several busy areas, including Al Khor Street, Ras Al Khor, the Bu Kadra Bridge area and the Dubai-Al Ain Road bridge.

They reportedly targeted motorists by appealing to their sympathy and claiming they needed money for transportation.

After surveillance and information-gathering operations were completed, the competent authorities prepared a security plan to apprehend the suspects. The operation resulted in the arrest of all 22 members of the gang, with legal procedures initiated against them.

Police warn against stopping on busy roads

Dubai Police highlighted the role of the community in helping authorities detect illegal activities and maintain public safety.

The Force said the report received through the Police Eye service was the starting point for monitoring the suspects, identifying those involved and taking action against the group.

Dubai Police also warned that begging on main roads is not only illegal but can create serious safety risks for both beggars and motorists.

People who stop to give money may pull over in unsafe locations or on heavily trafficked roads, potentially putting themselves and other road users at risk.

Police urged motorists not to respond to such tactics and not to stop in locations where doing so could endanger themselves or others.

Police Eye reports help authorities act

Dubai Police called on residents and members of the public to report suspected cases of begging and other illegal activities through the Police Eye service, available on the Dubai Police app.

Dubai Police stressed that reports are handled confidentially and can help specialised teams monitor suspicious activities, identify those involved and take appropriate action.

Police said timely reporting strengthens community partnership and supports efforts to maintain security and safety across the emirate.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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