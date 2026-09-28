The case began when police received information about people approaching drivers on the roads and appealing for money on the pretext that they were stranded and needed financial assistance to cover their travel expenses.

After surveillance and information-gathering operations were completed, the competent authorities prepared a security plan to apprehend the suspects. The operation resulted in the arrest of all 22 members of the gang, with legal procedures initiated against them.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.