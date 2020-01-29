Picture used for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Stock Image

Dubai: A man stabbed a male masseuse to death in a Dubai massage parlour after he thought his drink had been spiked, according to Dubai Police.

A post massage drink offered to the European man left him feeling weary so he returned with a knife and stabbed the Asian victim 10 times inside a massage parlour located inside a hotel on Shaikh Zayed Road.

The incident happened in November of last year and the victim died on his way to hospital.

The suspect later admitted stabbing the victim because he wanted revenge.

“It was a strange case for us as crime scene experts because the attacker didn’t care about security cameras in the centre, which recorded the stabbing incident. He looked like he don’t care about the cameras and kept stabbing the victim,” said Colonel Ahmad Al Merri, Director of the Crime Scene Department at Dubai Police.

Al Merri added that the suspect acted hysterically because he thought the victim had intended him harm with the post massage drink offered.

“The drink is like a green tea which usually served to customers after massage sessions,” said Al Merri. “The attacker felt very tired when he returned to his place and was sweating heavily. He thought the victim wanted to harm him by serving him the drink and decided to avenge him and went the next day to kill him,” he added.

Dubai Police found the knife inside the massage centre and linked it to the suspect.

He was referred to Dubai Public Prosecution to finish the investigation.

Al Merri, said that his department work to find the smallest evidence to solve the crimes and provide evidence to the courts to serve justice in the emirate.