Moroccan tried to extort Dh1.95 million out of well-known Bahraini media figure

Representational image. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: A woman has been sentenced to six months in jail for blackmailing a well-known media figure by demanding he pay her 200,000 bahraini dinar (Dh1.95 million) in return for not publishing a sextape of theirs, a Dubai court heard on Tuesday.

Judges at the Dubai Court of First Instance were told that the two met on a social media app called Who’s Here and agreed to meet in Bahrain.

“She told me she lived in the UAE but will be visiting Bahrain soon and when she did, we met at her place and had sex,” said the 39-year-old Bahraini.

Prosecutors told the court that the intimate relationship was deliberately recorded after the 22-year-old Moroccan woman hid a camera in her bedroom to record the illegal affair.

Moreover, the woman then started sending threatening messages via WhatsApp to the man asking him for money.

She claimed to have a video of them having sex and demanded Dh1.9 million or she would post the footage online.

The man refused to pay and reported the incident to Dubai police.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the woman with blackmailing the victim and harassing him via mobile phone messages.

She denied the charge earlier but was found guilty by judges on Tuesday.