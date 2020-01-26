Ajman: A criminal court here has ordered on Sunday the execution of a convict in the 2018 death of two Emirati youths who died a sword fight.

The court issued its verdict after he was convicted for intentionally killing one of the two young men with a sword.

He also will be imprisoned for three years for the charge of attempted murder and one month jail term for not complying with traffic laws.

Seven men arrested

In total, seven men were arrested over the crime.

The court sentenced two of the accused to seven years in jail and the payment of blood money of Dh20,000 for another a victim who sustained a permanent disability during the fight.

Two others were sentenced to two years in jail for participating in the fight, carrying a white weapon, and hiding the tools used for the crime. The last accused was sentenced to one month in jail for not abiding by traffic laws and driving unlicensed and unregistered vehicle.

The court ordered deportation for all the accused after serving their jail term.

2018 fight

The incident dates back to January 7, 2018 when Ajman Police arrested three men from Comoros for allegedly killing two young Emiratis after a sword fight on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road in Ajman.

The arrests were made less than 12 hours after the incident, said Colonel Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, Director of the Police Operations Department at Ajman Police.

A police team, including CID and crime scene officers rushed to the site where they found the body of a 22-year-old Emirati, identified as G.Y.H, who was run over by a car while he was trying to cross the road.

A few metres away, the police found the body of another 26-year-old Emirati who was stabbed to death with sword.

The police shifted S. K. R, a 30-year-old Comoran to Khalifa Hospital as he had sustained critical wounds in the fight.

The police had launched a manhunt for the killers in coordination with Umm Al Quwain Police, leading to the arrest of three of the suspects.

The suspects were identified as A.H, 18, Y. M. K, 26, and M. H. M, 30, all of them are from Comoros.

The suspects have criminal records in the country and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.

Col. Al Matroushi hailed the proficiency of the officers who managed to identify the suspects and arrest them soon after the incident.

Col Al Matroushi urged the public to immediately report any kind of illegal act or crime and refrain from circulating pictures and videos of the incident.