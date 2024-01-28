Dubai: Dubai Customs officers at the Sea Customs Centres in Jebel Ali and Tecom have foiled an attempt to smuggle 234,000 Tramadol pills from an Asian country concealed within a shipment of towels.
Tramadol is a legal prescription-only painkiller but smuggled for substance abuse for its narcotic effect.
Dubai Customs officers detected various densities and variations in the towel shipment through radiation inspection devices during the examination process.
Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said Dubai has become an “international exemplar” in addressing drugs, their associated risks and health hazards.
Dubai Customs employs a comprehensive set of measures and technologies to counter smuggling attempts, beginning with the ‘Early Warning’ system within the ‘Risk Engine’, which identifies “pre-suspected” shipments. Inspection operations utilise various methods, including manual inspection, X-ray detection, and the deployment of K9 dog units.
Rashid Al Dhabbah Al Suwaidi, Acting Director of Sea Customs Management, said despite smugglers employing deceptive methods to evade inspection, Dubai Customs remains committed to protecting society from the harmful effects of addiction to prohibited drugs.