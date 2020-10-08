The Dubai Courts. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A group of Dubai bootleggers recently assaulted an Indian man with bars and stole his money as he recorded plate number of a car they were using to distribute alcohol.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Thursday that the seven defendants — four Pakistanis, two Nepalis and an Indian — used to sell alcohol illegally at Al Refaa area from a vehicle.

In July this year, the Indian victim was smoking with his friend in front of a residential building when the defendants attacked him. “I knew the defendants as I used to see them selling alcohol in the area every day. I recorded their vehicle plate number to inform Dubai Police when they noticed me and launched their attack,” said the 28-year-old Indian victim, according to official records.

Assault, theft

The defendants knocked the victim on the ground. They kicked him around and beat him with bars. One of them stole Dh1,500 from his wallet and escaped.

The victim’s friend testified that one of the defendant came to them and asked about the reason of recording plate number of their car. “The victim told him that there is no specific reason to record the number. He pushed him and all of the sudden other suspects came and assaulted the victim,” the Indian friend said in records. An ambulance transferred the victim to hospital as he sustained major injuries and a broken jaw.

Charges

Dubai Police arrested the defendants and seized a large amount of alcohol. The defendants were charged with physically assaulting the victim and robbery. Moreover, they were sentenced to one month to be followed by deportation by Dubai Court of Misdemeanour over possessing and selling alcohol illegally in the country.