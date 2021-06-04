Dubai: Two Chinese businessmen in Dubai have been accused of threatening to kill an Emirati merchant over a financial dispute.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 34-year-old Emirati merchant was a partner in a commercial licensing firm with the first Chinese businessman.
In March this year, the Emirati went to meet the Chinese defendant at a cafe in Bur Dubai to sort out some work-related violations. The defendant took with him a Chinese friend who was given the responsibility to translate the conversation with the defendant who could only speak in Chinese.
Heated argument
“He [the first defendant] came with the second defendant to the parking lot of a cafe. After a heated argument, I told the defendant that I will take legal action against him. As the witness translated my words, the two defendants threatened to kill me,” said the Emirati merchant on record.
He then went to the police station and filed a complaint. The 35-year-old witness who was translating the conversation later testified that the defendants threatened to kill the victim and his family if he sought legal action to solve the dispute.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the two Chinese defendants, both aged 34, with issuing threats.
The trial will continue on June 15.