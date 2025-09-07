Businesswoman files case against assistant over Dh110,000 car sale

The woman said she gave the man a general power of attorney for work-related tasks
Abu Dhabi: A businesswoman has filed a case against her assistant, accusing him of selling her car under a power of attorney and withholding its Dh110,000 proceeds. But the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court ultimately dismissed the claim, finding no evidence to support her allegations, according to Emarat Al Youm.
The woman argued that she had granted the man a general power of attorney to handle specific work-related tasks, which he allegedly used to sell her vehicle in another emirate and keep the payment for himself despite her repeated requests for repayment. She sought the full amount plus interest, legal fees, and costs.
The assistant denied the allegations, telling the court that he had not received any funds from the sale. He requested the dismissal of the case for lack of jurisdiction, noting that he resides in Dubai, and alternatively asked for the case to be referred to a technical expert.
A court-appointed expert reported that the car transfer was completed electronically through Abu Dhabi’s “Tamm” digital services platform using the businesswoman’s digital identity and authorization. The process did not involve the assistant, nor was there evidence he had received the sale proceeds.
When directed to take a supplementary oath, the assistant swore he had not collected the money. The court concluded that the plaintiff had failed to provide credible legal evidence, adding that WhatsApp messages presented by her did not amount to an admission of receipt of funds.
The judge rejected the assistant’s jurisdictional argument, ruling that since the sale was executed in Abu Dhabi, the emirate’s courts had proper authority.
Ultimately, the court sided with the defendant, rejecting the claim and ordering the businesswoman to pay all court fees and expenses.
