Abu Dhabi Court rejects woman’s claim against ex-husband over alleged Dh55,500 loan

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a woman accusing her ex-husband of failing to repay Dh55,500, which she claimed to have lent him during their marriage, along with an additional Dh5,000 in compensation, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The court rejected the case due to insufficient evidence.
According to court documents, the plaintiff stated that her former husband had requested financial assistance in the form of a loan while they were married, promising repayment.
She said she transferred several amounts totaling Dh55,500 but was never reimbursed.
In support of her claim, she submitted bank statements and WhatsApp messages as evidence.
The defendant, however, denied the allegations, requesting the court to dismiss the case for lack of proof.
The court-appointed expert found multiple financial transfers between the two parties but said it was impossible to determine whether they were loans.
The court emphasized that a mere transfer of funds does not establish a loan unless there is clear evidence showing intent and acknowledgment of debt.
Citing the legal principle that the burden of proof lies with the claimant, the court ruled that the plaintiff failed to demonstrate that the funds were given as a loan.
The WhatsApp messages presented were deemed insufficient to establish a binding debt.
Accordingly, the court dismissed the case and ordered the plaintiff to bear court fees and legal expenses.
