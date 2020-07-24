Dubai: A Dubai watchman has been accused of abusing a 10-year-old boy when he was throwing garbage in a building bin.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the boy from Kazakhstan, went to the garbage bin at the parking lot in his residential building at Al Qusais area in April this year when the Indian watchman blocked his way and dragged him to his room.
“He dragged me by my neck to his room and locked the door. He touched my body and I kept saying no,” the boy said in official records.
After two minutes, the boy noticed the door’s key on the sofa, managed to open the door with it and escaped. The watchman followed him and apologised.
The boy’s mother testified that he was scared when he came back and told her the defendant touched his body inappropriately.
The woman reported the incident to Al Qusais Police station.
Dubai Police arrested the 28-year-old defendant who admitted to abusing the boy. he said he regretted his actions.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with locking the victim inside the room, besides sexual abuse.
The verdict is expected on August 20.