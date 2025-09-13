Abu Dhabi court upholds Dh2.8 million payment to woman after decisive oath

Woman filed a lawsuit requesting that defendant pay her Dh2,870,000 plus related fees
The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Court has rejected an appeal and upheld a ruling obligating a man to pay a woman Dh2,870,000, in addition to Dh300,000 in compensation, along with court fees, expenses, and legal costs. The case centered on a cheque for the disputed amount, which was cashed by the defendant but never returned. The decisive oath sworn by the woman ultimately settled the matter in her favor.
According to case details, the woman filed a lawsuit requesting that the defendant be ordered to pay her Dh2,870,000 plus related fees and expenses. She explained in her claim that she had issued the cheque for the specified amount and handed it over to the defendant, who cashed it but failed to return the funds despite repeated demands.
The defendant appeared in court, acknowledged receipt of the money, and argued that he had acted as the woman’s agent under a power of attorney granted to him for managing her business affairs, including land purchases. He submitted various invoices in support of his defense. However, the woman maintained her claim, and the court issued a judgment in her presence, obligating the defendant to pay her Dh2,870,000 plus Dh300,000 in compensation, along with fees, expenses, and legal costs.
Unwilling to accept the ruling, the defendant filed an appeal, seeking to nullify the initial judgment and requesting that the decisive oath be directed to the woman. The court scheduled a public hearing, during which the defendant personally attended and requested that the oath be administered in the form outlined in his appeal. He claimed that the money was entrusted to him to purchase property, which he did, but had not registered it under the woman’s name, adding that he was ready to transfer ownership to her. The woman also appeared in person before the court.
After reviewing the case, the court rejected the defendant’s appeal and upheld the ruling obligating him to pay the woman Dh2,870,000, compensation of Dh300,000, and to bear all court fees, expenses, and legal costs.
