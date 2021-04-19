Dubai: Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council have launched ‘Play it Right’, a new community sports initiative that encourages members of the community to embrace a physically active lifestyle during Ramadan by playing sports while complying with the precautionary measures for COVID-19.
The initiative is looking at promoting sports and physical activity for individuals and groups in a number of private and public places, such as sports clubs, neighbourhood parks and playgrounds, indoor halls, academies and schools, aquatic centres and swimming pools, as well as fitness centres and private clubs.
Awareness messages
It will also carry awareness messages about the necessity of obtaining official approval from the management of the sports facility before training and playing at that facility, and fully complying with the rules and protocols of each sports facility, as well as choosing the right time for training and playing by checking the official times approved for every sports facility or public playground.
‘Play it Right’ also urges sports facility owners and managers to make sure they strictly apply all the official preventive measures and protocols imposed for the safety of sports practitioners. Inspections teams from Dubai Sports Council will keep visiting the facilities to check on their compliance.