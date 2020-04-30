A first-responder, wearing a protective suit, arrives to attend to a COVID-19 patient in UAE. Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: A total of 552 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, bringing the total number of cases to 12,481, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Thursday.

The seven deaths reported on Thursday brought the total number of deaths in the country to 105. There were 100 patients who had recovered, bringing the number of recoveries to 2,429.

Image Credit: MOHAP / Gulf News

In a tweet, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention stated that more than 27,000 COVID-19 tests had been conducted as it further expanded the scope of tests.