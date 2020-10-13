Sharjah: In its latest travel update announced on Tuesday, Sharjah’s national carrier Air Arabia said only Abu Dhabi and Al Ain residents are now required to obtain green signal from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).
Passengers with residence visa issued by Abu Dhabi or Al Ain should visit the ICA website for UAE entry to verify their entry status, the airline posted on its website on Tuesday afternoon. “Residents of other emirates are not required to arrange prior approval,” it stated.
Headquartered at Sharjah International Airport, Air Arabia will be resuming a full schedule of passenger flights at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport commencing from Thursday, October 15, the RAK Airport announced earlier in the day.
The airline has posted the latest requirement regarding Abu Dhabi and Al Ain residents if they are travelling to both Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.
For Air Arabia passengers to Abu Dhabi, the website said all passengers are also advised to visit the ICA website for UAE entry before the flight to receive instant verification of their UAE entry status.
Earlier in the day, the airline had sent out the following message to its travel partners. “Kindly note that all passengers holding resident visas issues from AUH and AAN should check visa status [on the ICA site for UAE entry] and it should show “GREEN” before issuance of ticket.”
Travel agents who spoke to Gulf News said Air Arabia officials had sent this update to them via WhatsApp before the airline posted the same on its website.