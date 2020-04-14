Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police, took the time to personally write a poem in response to a query on social media. Image Credit: Twitter/ Courtesy: @principles_is_1

Dubai: With the majority of residents in self-isolation, people are taking the time and effort to be more creative with their day.

In this case, a woman in Dubai decided to use her creative skills to write a poem to Dubai Police about the emirate’s 24-hour restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The poem, which was written in Arabic by a social media user called Bint Jumeirah, tagged Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police.

In the poem, Bint Jumeirah eloquently addressed Brig Al Mazroui and explained how she is not used to receiving fines by Dubai Police. The aspiring poet then went on to ask for a special request, urging police to consider her case and offer a movement permit that will be valid as long as the 24-hour restrictions continue in Dubai.

Bint Jumeirah also addressed coronavirus COVID-19, and said that hopefully, we will all be able to overcome this pandemic soon.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Brig Al Mazroui responded to the poem and even took the time to post his reply in the same poetic manner as Bint Jumeirah. “This is a mandate for all of us from the law, and who ever leaves the house without a permit will receive a fine,” he said.

Brig Al Mazroui pointed out that the effects of COVID-19 range from mild to severe, and in order to flatten the curve, it is essential that each and everyone of us stay confined to our homes unless absolutely necessary.

“The law is applicable to everyone, and who ever breaks it will have to face the consequence,” he added.

The 24-hour restriction in Dubai was implemented on April 4 and will run for two weeks, subject to renewal. The decision to impose restrictions on the movement of Dubai residents, according to the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, aims to protect the health and safety of the community.

In addition, extensive medical tests will be conducted across densely populated areas of Dubai to ensure members of the community are free from COVID-19.