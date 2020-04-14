Meat, fruit and veg, fish, tea and coffee traders among those who can continue

Shoppers at Al Aweer fruit and vegetable market. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Nine food trade activities have been exempted from closing so long as they meet coronavirus precautionary measures, a statement from Dubai Economy has said.

The nine areas include; meat trading, fruit and vegetable trading, roasters, mills, fish trading, coffee trading and tea trading.

“The aforementioned activities are part of the Foods sector, exempted from closing as per the earlier circular regarding restrictions during the National Disinfection Programme,” read the statement. “Nuts, chocolates and sweet shops are allowed to remain open only if they are located inside shopping malls.

Workers in all the aforementioned outlets must obtain a move permit from dxbpermit.gov.ae. The working hours are from 8am to 8pm.