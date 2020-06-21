Sharjah: Sharjah has annonced to open different sectors with 50 per cent capacity with effect from June 24.
Some of the sectors which will open from Wednesday, June 24 include: cinemas, private beaches, swimming pools and parks. Following the directives of Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the decision has been taken by the Emergency and Crises Management Team as part of its efforts to resume the economic and tourism sectors in the emirate.resume economic and tourism activities.
Sharjah has already opened the offices with 30 per cent capacity last week.
