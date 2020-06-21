1 of 14
Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump showed up in an indoor arena Saturday night for a rally that some fear could help fuel nascent spikes of coronavirus cases in some places, concerns that were amplified after six staffers helping to set up the event tested positive for the virus.
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump walk outside the venue for Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. | The rally came a day after the head of the World Health Organization warned that the pandemic is "accelerating."
During Saturday's rally, Trump told his supporters the United States has tested 25 million people, far more than any other country. He also told the crowd that more testing leads to finding more positive cases.
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump without protective face masks crowd near the stage for the president's nearly two hour long speech at his first re-election campaign rally.
Empty seats are visible in the upper level at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump.
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the arena as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.
