Uttarakhand: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev performs yoga on the banks of the river Ganges in Haridwar.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Participants perform yoga during a live broadcast in front of the Atomium building marking World Yoga Day amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium.
Image Credit: REUTERS
This aerial photo shows yoga enthusiasts practising yoga at a park in Handan in China's northern Hebei province, ahead of International Yoga Day celebrated annually.
Image Credit: AFP
Fakhria Momtaz,43,(C)trainer and founder of Kabul's first yoga center for Woman,take part in a yoga session during International Yoga Day,at the Shahrak Haji Nabi hilltop on the outskirts of Kabul.
Image Credit: AFP
People perform yoga in the Lukiskes square during the India-themed weekend in Vilnius, Lithuania
Image Credit: REUTERS
An elderly person wearing a mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus attends a Yoga class in Lahore, Pakistan.
Image Credit: AP
Yoga instructor Suzana Pradhan performs a yoga posture at a rooftop in her house during International Yoga Day, in Kathmandu.
Image Credit: AFP
Ladakh : ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel and Buddhist monks practice yoga at Thiksay monastery, on the occasion of the International Yoga Day, in Leh today.
Image Credit: ANI
A foreign man at a Ghat performs yoga in Varanasi, India.
Image Credit: ANI
Ladakh: ITBP personnel practice 'yoga' on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, at Khardung La in Ladakh.
Image Credit: PTI