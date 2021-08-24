Sharjah: Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) has announced that the elderly who have completed six months since taking the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination and who wish to receive the third booster dose of Sinopharm can register on 800700.
According to Kholoud Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Elderly Services Center, 2,546 services have been provided for all its affiliates at the emirate level from the beginning of this year until the end of June 2021. These services include COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 screening, periodic examinations, field physiotherapy, remote medicine and field medicine, psychiatrist services, drug delivery, medical supplies and supplements, measurement of vital indicators, and home nursing services.
She pointed out that there is a team working on the field that receives requests and reaches out to the homes of applicants to provide these services, under the auspices of Ministry of Health. This measure taken by the department comes to preserve the health of senior citizens and provide services to its affiliates in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nearly 17,203 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Sharjah since the campaign began on January 16, 2021, and until the end of June 2021.