Sharjah Municipality has provided its customers with many channels to ratify their lease contracts. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Sharjah: In view of the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sharjah City Municipality has announced implementation with immediate effect the decision to reduce fees for attesting residential lease contracts from 4 per cent to 2 per cent until March 31, 2021. This decision follows the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up and approval of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council. This is part of the second package of Sharjah government incentives to support government and private agencies, individuals and business sectors in light of the pandemic,

Thabit Al Taurifi, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, appreciated the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah and the Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah for the second package of incentives that contributes towards strengthening the economy and investment climate and reflects the keenness of the emirate to attract investors and provide an appropriate and supportive environment for them.

Screenshot of the Sharjah Municipality decision on Instagram. Image Credit: Supplied

Al Taurifi said the municipality began implementing the decision on residential lease contracts and developed channels of communication with dealers in a way that would help them ratify these contracts, indicating that the decision includes the ratification of expired and new contracts from November 1, 2020, until March 31, 2021.

Al Taurifi noted that the municipality had updated the system for ratifying contracts to deduct 2 per cent of the contract value as attestation fees. It has also provided customers with many channels for ratifying lease contracts, including the municipality’s various service centres and the online service provided by the municipality earlier to certify residential and commercial lease contracts.