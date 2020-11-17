Abu Dhabi: People who have been illegally staying in the UAE after their visas expired before March 1, 2020, will have until the end of this year to leave the country without paying fines, the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has announced.
As per the previous Cabinet order, the deadline was November 17 (tonight) but on Tuesday, the grace period was extended until the end of the current year (December 31, 2020).
Major General Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, Director General of Foreigners Affairs and Ports at Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), said the grace period extension runs from until end of this year.
“The period of extension for overstay violators has been extended until the end of December 31, 2020. The extension is for people who violated the entry and foreigners’ residence law before March 1, 2020. They will be exempted from all fines provided they leave the country before the deadline,” Maj Gen Al Rashidi said in a statement.
As per the statement, the order applies to people who have been illegally staying in the country after their visas - visit, tourist or residency - had expired before March 1 this year.
They can leave the UAE without any fines.
Maj Gen Al Rashidi said that the cabinet order to extend the grace period came after directives from the country’s leaders to give a second chance for the violators to change their status.
He thanked the UAE’s leaders for the new order, pointing out that it is a new opportunity for violators to change their status before the end of the year.