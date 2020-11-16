Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, on Sunday met with leaders of major global companies operating in Dubai on the sidelines of a corporate cycling trial for the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2020.
Sheikh Hamdan joined the business leaders on a 20km cycling tour of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex. The meeting underscores Dubai’s strong ties with major international companies across sectors.
During the event, Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed Dubai’s commitment to the private sector, and emphasised the critical role it plays in the emirate’s accelerated recovery and future growth strategies, as it seeks to capitalise on a first-mover advantage fortified by its internationally-recognised response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The corporate event — attended by more than 30 business figures representing global tech giants, venture capitalists, real estate developers, consultancies and retail trailblazers — was an opportunity to bring together decision makers and captains of industry around a shared goal of promoting active and healthy wellbeing.
The business leaders expressed their appreciation for the support extended by Dubai and its leadership for the growth of the private sector.
They stressed that the keen interest of the Crown Prince of Dubai in engaging with them is clear evidence of the priority that Dubai places on strengthening its partnership with the private sector.
Dubai continues to enhance its global standing as a leading business, lifestyle and tourism destination through progressive and diverse initiatives.