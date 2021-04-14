Stock Sharjah Airport
Sharjah International Airport. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives
Also in this package

Sharjah: Sharjah's Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team has mandated that passengers arriving at Sharjah International Airport must produce a negative COVID-19 PCR test report not exceeding 72 hours from the time of travel.

This test was previously valid for 96 hours. The updated procedures stipulated that the test result must be negative and that the PCR test be repeated upon arrival in Sharjah.

The updated procedures and requirements for those arriving at Sharjah International Airport are in keeping with the emirate’s keenness to preserve the safety of community members in accordance with health procedures and requirements that ensure countering the spread of coronavirus.

Read more

The instructions issued by the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah for passengers in transit include adhering to the preventive measures followed in the countries of final destination and having a health insurance cover when travelling abroad.