Sharjah: Sharjah's Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team has mandated that passengers arriving at Sharjah International Airport must produce a negative COVID-19 PCR test report not exceeding 72 hours from the time of travel.
This test was previously valid for 96 hours. The updated procedures stipulated that the test result must be negative and that the PCR test be repeated upon arrival in Sharjah.
The updated procedures and requirements for those arriving at Sharjah International Airport are in keeping with the emirate’s keenness to preserve the safety of community members in accordance with health procedures and requirements that ensure countering the spread of coronavirus.
Read more
- One of the tiniest premature babies born weighing 250gm survives at Abu Dhabi hospital
- Four Emiratis with Parkinson’s disease receive Deep Brain Stimulation surgeries in Abu Dhabi
- Abu Dhabi intensifies COVID-19 screenings in five areas
- Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates the new building of Dubai Fertility Centre
The instructions issued by the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah for passengers in transit include adhering to the preventive measures followed in the countries of final destination and having a health insurance cover when travelling abroad.