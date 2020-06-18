Abu Dhabi: The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi no longer requires the physical appearance of seniors, minors and pregnant women to submit their passport applications at the BLS centres in the emirate, an advisory posted on the embassy’s webstie has said.
The mission has decided to temporarily exempt senior citizens (above 60 years), minor children (below 12 years), pregnant women and differently abled applicants from ‘Physical Appearance’ at BLS international centres, while applying for passports considering the ongoing social distancing norms in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, in order to complete official formalities, the following procedures will need to be adopted in these cases.
An authorisation letter from the applicant authorising his/her family member/close relative in case of senior citizen (above 60 years) authorising to deposit dully filled in passport application form along with relevant documents on his/her behalf.
An authorisation letter from the applicant authorising her husband/family member/close relative in case of pregnant woman authorising to deposit dully filled in passport application form along with relevant documents on her behalf besides supporting medical documents confirming pregnancy;
In case of minor children (below 12 years) a joint undertaking of both father and mother stating their no-objection to be submitted along with passport application form and relevant documents; and only one of the parent need to be present at BLS centres.
But those who are differently abled applicants, father/mother/family member may visit BLS centres for submitting the passport application form along with relevant documents, besides supporting medical documents/authorisation letter as applicable.
These temporary measures facilitating the above category of applicants will be in force until the situation improves, the embassy stated.