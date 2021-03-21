Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah has banned the random playing of football and cricket in neighbourhoods and residential complexes, in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.
This decision was made during a meeting of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, a set of precautionary measures and preventive measures in sports stadiums, to limit the spread of the COVID-19.
* Playing cricket in housing compounds, and between buildings and neighbourhood, without commitment or compliance with the application of precautionary and preventive measures, are also banned.
* Failure to abide by these precautionary measures exposes violators to be held accountable by competent authorities, and related fines will be applicable.
Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Head of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah — Commander in Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, stressed the need to intensify monitoring processes to ensure the commitment and cooperation of all members of society to overcome the challenge of COVID-19. It was also critical, he added, to preserve the lives of those most vulnerable to the virus.
Major General Al Nuaimi explained that the violation of these precautionary measures exposes the perpetrators to legal accountability from the competent authorities, and therefore the imposition of the application of the fines resulting from these violations. He added that there will be no exemption in implementing the law against anyone who proves who deliberately ignores or does not apply these procedures properly.