Ajman: The emergency, crisis and disaster management team in Ajman has decided to allow the resumption of parties and weddings in hotels and wedding halls from June 1.
The decision aims to enable the community to celebrate such social events taking into account the application of a range of precautions and preventive measures to ensure the safety and health of all participants.
Requirements
The requirements for weddings and social events included that the number of people inside the hall should not exceed 100 people, and the persons at each table should be five or less. All attendees, hotel workers and wedding hall attendants, must have received the COVID-19 vaccine. This data should be available through the Al Hosn app.
The emergency and crisis team stressed the commitment to implement precautionary measures in order to maintain the health and safety of all, stressing that there will be no leniency in the implementation of the law and the imposition of fines on violators of the measures, procedures and instructions adopted to reduce the spread of COVID-19.