Abu Dhabi: The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has announced that the mission will only process the passport applications of those applicants whose passports or UAE residence visas have either expired or will be expiring by November 30, 2020 till further notice.
The advisory dated October 13 has been issued to follow the measures to maintain social distancing to avoid the spread of COVID-19 would continue until further notice, the mission has stated.
If someone has an emergency passport service requirement, the mission said, the applicant could scan and send the documents, explaining the emergency through email at cons.abudhabi@mea.gov.in.
“[The] Embassy will respond to all such emails and provide necessary consular service. All Indian nationals are requested to kindly abide by the above advisory with immediate effect until further notice,” the embassy added.