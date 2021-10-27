National Ambulance provides urgent pre-hospital care in the Northern Emirates, which can be requested through the dedicated 998 emergency ambulance number and NA 998 mobile application. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: As part of the Infection Control Week, National Ambulance organised a series of activities at its headquarters and via virtual sessions to raise awareness on the importance of infection prevention and the methods in combating it, including the importance of vaccines and raising health awareness on the different measures that protect members of the society from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. Infection Control Week is an annual event, which this year has an added importance given the ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

In line with this year’s global slogan ‘Make your intention infection prevention’, the activities conducted by National Ambulance’s Medical Services Department and the Occupational Health and Safety unit focused on the importance of adhering to precautionary practises and measures in infection prevention and promoting healthy practises such as hand hygiene, covering the face while coughing and sneezing, avoiding touching the eyes and mouth and other precautionary methods. The sessions also shed light on the benefits of the seasonal influenza vaccine in protection against flu and its related complications.

‘Public health is our priority’

Ahmed Al Hajeri, the chief executive officer of National Ambulance, said: “We have all witnessed the importance of taking infection prevention and control seriously. At National Ambulance, maintaining public health is our priority and Infection Prevention Week is an ideal opportunity to continue to raise awareness on these important issues and I urge the public to remain vigilant and continue to adhere to preventive measures and precautions that are vital in ensuring successful recovery from this pandemic and a full return to normal life.”

‘Strict measures and protocols’

Dr Ayman Ahmed, the chief administrative and medical officer at National Ambulance, added: “The COVID-19 pandemic shed additional light on the importance of infection prevention and control. The strict measures and protocols of infection control and prevention undertaken by National Ambulance during the pandemic (such as sterilisation and disinfection protocols, isolation precautions, safe disposal of medical waste and a staff vaccination rate of more than 99% per cent) combined with the concerted national efforts in tackling COVID-19 and limiting its spread played a pivotal role in minimising and controlling the number of infected medical staff members and in the protection of the health and safety of our patients.”

Seasonal influenza vaccine

National Ambulance’s Infection Prevention Week was supported by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), which provided the seasonal influenza vaccine to National Ambulance staff at its headquarters. The events were sponsored by Leader Healthcare Group and Mead Medical, which contributed valuable information on infection control and prevention and the latest technologies and tools used in that regard. Commenting on the partnerships, Al Hajeri added: “In the health sector, it is vital that organisations come together to benefit the health and safety of the community. At National Ambulance, we remain as committed as ever to working with others to promote healthy living, spread awareness on life-saving first aid and promote the importance of the ambulance service.”

Working on the frontline