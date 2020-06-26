Of the 83,000 expats who have flown back home so far, 54,000 have taken charters

83,000 Indians have flown home on repatriation flights from UAE to India Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A section of the Indian expat community in the UAE has hit out at the Indian Government, saying it is shifting its responsibility of repatriating stranded Indians to community groups, as it has been approving more charter flights than its own special flights under the Vande Bharat Mission.

The Indian government’s repatriation drive, dubbed to be the biggest ever, began on May 7 by using Air India (AI) and Air India Express (AIE) flights. It later allowed charter operations by companies and community groups to speed up the repatriation of stranded Indians.

However, over the past few weeks, the government has been approving more charter flights being arranged by various community groups and companies than its Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights, social workers and chartering flights pointed out.

“The government is depending on us now,” said Dr Puthur Rahman, president of the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) UAE, which has chartered the highest number of flights to repatriate stranded Keralites.

“We had approached the government to charter flights because we understood that there are many limitations and it will take a lot of time for repatriation just by using AI and AIE flights,” he told Gulf News.

Dr Puthur Rahman

“All expat community orgnisations have written to the government to increase the number of VBM flights. Until it happens, it becomes our responsibility to support our community members.”

According to Dr Rahman’s estimate, around 25 flights per day would be required from the UAE to India if all Indians, who have registered for repatriation, are to be flown home in about three months.

“Instead of that, we are getting only three or four flights per day under Vande Bharat. That is why KMCC and other community groups have to charter more flights,” said Dr Rahman.

More than 450,000 stranded Indians have registered with the Indian Consulate in Dubai and the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi to be repatriated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

54,000 repatriated through charters

According to the latest figures provided by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, 83,000 Indians have been repatriated through Air India and chartered flights of other airlines till June 25.

Of these, 54,000 have been flown home on charter flights (45,000 approved by the consulate and 9,000 approved by the embassy) and 29,000 on VBM flights.

“For the past three weeks, chartered flights have been carrying Indian passengers from UAE to India and more than 200 chartered flights have been facilitated by the Embassy and the Consulate,” the Indian Consulate said on Wednesday.

Several dozens of chartered flights by community groups are scheduled to operate till the end of June as well.

Since it is the responsibility of companies to provide return air tickets to employees who have been laid off, many of them have also been chartering flights to repatriate Indian employees.

Though India’s Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri promised to significantly ramp up VBM flights from the UAE and other Gulf countries last week, only six more flights have been added.

Muhammad Sajith

However, the government has approved several dozens of charter flights being organised by community groups.

“It is the fundamental right of an Indian citizen to return home and it is the responsibility of the government to repatriate its citizens struggling overseas during such a pandemic. The government shouldn’t shirk its responsibility by passing on the onus to expat community groups,” said advocate Muhammad Sajith.

E.P. Johnson, president of the Indian Association Sharjah that is arranging charter flights to various states, said the community group is inundated with desperate pleas from stranded Indians.

E.P. Johnson

“Especially people from Maharashtra, Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi etc. They need more flights. We are trying to support them from our side. But the governments must be trying more. Or else they should open up commercial services.”

He said the Indian missions here are trying their best but have limitations. “I appreciate the efforts of the consulate and congratulate the Consul General and his team for their efforts as I can see how they are supporting the repatriation mission. But they have limitations and state and central governments should work together to increase the number of flights.”

Lack of coordination, consensus

One of the main reasons for the sufferings of several stranded expats is the lack of coordination and consensus between the central government and state governments, said some expats.

Srikanth Chittarvu

This is very evident in the case of certain states like Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, said Srikanth Chittarvu of Maa Gulf, an online portal for Telugu-speaking expats.

“There is no proper coordination between the centre and the states. And there are inter-state problems especially between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. They don’t want citizens of one state to catch a repatriation flight to the other.”

He said there is an urgent need to increase the number of flights for the Telugu-speaking expat community, especially for workers who have lost jobs, or who are on unpaid leave and those overstaying their visas .

“People are begging to open up airports and international service if the governments cannot arrange repatriation services. There should be better coordination in arranging quarantine facilities also.”

Afi Ahmed

Some expats said the government should not take credit for repatriation through charter services.

“The charter service is not a government evacuation service. So, the government should not take credit for what the community groups are doing,” said Afi Ahmed, owner of Smart Travel, who has facilitated around 35 charter services by some community groups and companies.

He said the recent change in Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for charter flights has added to the responsibility of those chartering flights and the airlines they opt for in coordinating with state governments for approvals.

Advocate Sajith said the delay in not starting passenger flight services was also questionable.

“If they can allow Air India to operate VBM flights and private airlines to operate charter flights, why can’t they simply allow all airlines to start the regular commercial services?” he asked.

Dr Rahman added that the best scenario would be to start commercial passenger flights as soon as possible.

As reported by Gulf News on Thursday, several stranded Indians have demanded that India resumes international commercial operations if it cannot add more VBM flights.