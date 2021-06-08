Dubai: Indian carrier Air India Express (AIE) on Tuesday announced the suspension of flights from India to the UAE till July 6.
In a travel update for passengers to the UAE posted on its Twitter page, AIE said: “General Authority of Civil Aviation, UAE, has suspended all inbound passenger movement to the UAE from India, (excluding UAE nationals) till 6th July, 2021.”
The airline also announced the rescheduling option for passengers who had booked tickets.
“Passengers who booked to fly with us during this period can reschedule their tickets for travel at a future date,” it added in the Tweet.
The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Indian Consulate in Dubai, India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation and Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri were tagged in the tweet.
UAE airlines are yet to announce any further extension to the suspension of flights from India to the UAE.
On May 30, Dubai’s Emirates Airline had announced that the flight suspension had been further extended till June 30. Abu Dhabi’s Eithad Airways had also announced that the entry restriction for passengers from India to the UAE was extended till June 30.