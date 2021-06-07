1 of 9
Logan Paul escaped a knockout by unbeaten champion Floyd Mayweather in their surreal exhibition fight in Miami last night. Mayweather dominated the YouTube star in the eight-round bout and then said it may have been his last fight.
Mayweather ended his boxing career in 2017 with a perfect record of 50-0. His last fight was against UFC star Conor McGregor in Las Vegas. As expected, he produced a slick performance at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida but failed to provide the much expected knockout blow to the social media sensation.
26-year-old Paul lasted eight rounds against Mayweather, 44. Since this was an exhibition, there were no judges. The only way to win would be to stop or knock-out the opponent within eight rounds. The YouTube personality shocked everyone by going the distance against the unbeaten champ.
Paul was outclassed by Mayweather who delivered a number of punishing blows to stop his opponent from making any headway.
Paul tried to wear down Mayweather with his extra weight and clearly enjoyed being in the ring with him but failed to land any heavy blows.
Mayweather who gave up almost 20 years, four inches in reach and 34lbs in weight to Paul who, at 189lbs, is the the heaviest fighter he had ever faced.
Not that it mattered as Mayweather’s incredible reflexes and defensive skills have defeated the best boxers in the world. The slow and often clumsy Paul could barely lay a glove on him.
He could have ended the fight whenever he wanted but it was clear that he wanted to give the audience a show and maybe even had thoughts on a lucrative rematch. But the contest ended in boos from the crowd who had paid to see shock or more likely, Paul get his comeuppance.
The YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul kept his dignity in tact against the all-time boxing great Mayweather which was nothing short of incredible considering his only previous boxing match was a loss to fellow YouTuber KSI.
