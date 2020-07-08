Dubai: After nearly four months, Dubai, on Tuesday, welcomed back tourists to its shores. So it was only a matter of time before the emirate, known for its warm hospitality and love for shows, said hello to everyone with a spectacle they won’t forget in a hurry.
The world’s tallest building, the 829.8-metre Burj Khalifa, which has by turn offered messages of support, health and caution, lit up on Wednesday in a lavish purple. ‘Welcome to Dubai’ – the note blazed for visitors who, seen sporting facemasks and maintaining the social distancing protocol in place to stem the spread of COVID-19, the global contagion, stood watching the dancing fountains.
The light show comes a day before the emirate kicks-off its famous Dubai Summer Surprises festival which promise a host of deals and fun activities.