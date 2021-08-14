Abu Dhabi: Vaccinated Emiratis, UAE residents and visitors arriving in Abu Dhabi from Sunday onwards from Green List countries do not have to be in quarantine, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced on Saturday.
Such travellers, however, must take a PCR test on arrival and on day six.
If they are arriving from other destinations (not on the green list), they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for seven days, and take another PCR test on day six.
Read more
- Sheikh Mohammed approves star-ratings for 69 government service centres
- UAE and Israel will use Dubai Expo as launchpad for $3b in trade by 2023-24
- Dubai Police organise cultural activities for consuls and diplomatic missions
- UAE provides urgent aid to support civilians affected by wildfires in Greece
What if you are unvaccinated?
Meanwhile, unvaccinated UAE citizens and residents, and unvaccinated visitors, arriving in Abu Dhabi from green list countries from Sunday must take a PCR test on arrival, without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on day six and day nine.
“When arriving from other destinations, they [unvaccinated arrivals] must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on day nine,” the committee said.
Some 30 countries are on the green list, including Saudi Arabia, USA, and China.