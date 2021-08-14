Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today approved the results of the star ratings for 69 government service centres in UAE.
Fujairah Traffic and Licensing Center and Identity Authority in Al Barsha, Dubai, have earned six stars, which is the highest rating.
According to the latest results, 14 centres have moved up the rankings.
Tweeting this today, Sheikh Mohammed commented: “Today we approved the results of the star rating for 69 government service centers ... 14 centers have achieved an increase in their rating. The Fujairah Traffic and Licensing Center and the Identity Authority, Al Barsha branch in Dubai, obtained the highest rating, which is 6 stars... Congratulations to the 6 star centers.. and to the 3 star centers we say technology has advanced and progressed better services ...”
Details to follow.