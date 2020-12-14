Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) completed 1.8 million hours of disinfection work, starting from March 2020 until November 8, 2020.
The authority deployed a 972-strong task force comprising disinfection specialists, engineers, supervisors, technicians, cleaners and administrators who worked for ten hours every day to clean and sanitise 229 areas and neighbourhoods in the emirate. In total, the disinfection operations covered 485,000 kilometres.
A total of 2.08 million litres of disinfectants were used during the drive, along with 250 million litres of water. Fitted with latest technology, 136 vehicles were used for the field operations.
“Through its active participation in the national disinfection programme, Tadweer has significantly contributed to the positive results achieved by the programme. Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak was reported, we have rolled out prompt action plans that allowed our field and administrative teams to complete the disinfection operations in a well-organised manner. The success of this drive validates our instrumental role in protecting the environment, health and safety of the community amid COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr Salem Al Kaabi, Tadweer director general.
“We are proud of the outstanding role played by our teams throughout the disinfection programme, which demonstrates their commitment and dedication towards protecting the lives of the people in the UAE. Such efforts articulate Tadweer’s strategic objectives of ensuring a clean, safe, healthy, and sustainable environment for all,” he added.
Read more
- Dubai collects 4,191 units of blood from 75 nationalities during voluntary blood donation
- UAE’s health expenditure has registered a 26% rise, first national Health Account Report says
- What you need to know about the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Phase III trials in the UAE
- UAE reports 1 death and 1,092 new COVID-19 cases
Tadweer is the key government entity responsible for all activities related to the development of waste management services in Abu Dhabi, including the collection, transportation, treatment and disposal of waste in a safe, efficient and economical manner. It is also tasked with carrying out pest control drive, educating communities about the significance of protecting the environment and encouraging them to adopt sound environmental habits to drive sustainable development.