Dubai: The UAE today reported 1,092 new COVID-19 cases and one death, taking total number of confirmed infections in the country to 186,041 and fatalities to 618.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the new cases were detected after 98,562 PCR tests were conducted across the emirates over the past 24 hours.
A further 670 patients have fully recovered from the virus after receiving the necessary treatment, bringing total recoveries to 164,349.
The ministry expressed its sincerest condolences to the deceased’s families and wished the patients a speedy recovery. The ministry urged all community members to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to health instructions and social distancing protocols for their safety.