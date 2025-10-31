Coughs, colds lasting longer this season? Dubai doctors explain the unusual new trend

Community members across the UAE are noticing something unusual this season – colds, coughs, and flu-like illnesses that just don’t seem to go away.

Doctors told Gulf News that more patients are showing up with respiratory symptoms that last for weeks, raising concern among families and prompting calls for better awareness and timely medical care.

According to Dr Dharmendra Panchal, Specialist in Internal Medicine at Medeor Hospital, Dubai, there has been a “noticeable trend of respiratory illnesses with prolonged duration” these days.

“Many patients are reporting symptoms that persist beyond the typical recovery period, with coughs and cold-like symptoms extending into the second and even third week,” he said.