Sharjah Police Commander in Chief confirms this is for all emirates

File photo. Cars wait at the red light on Muroor Road in Abu Dhabi. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty, Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: More than three people can travel in the same car if they are from the same family, police confirmed on Sunday.

An Abu Police spokesperson confirmed this to Gulf News and clarified that such limits were only for taxis and motorists who transport passengers in their vehicles.

Members of the same family should not be concerned about the ruling, the spokesperson added.

Major General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police said that this decision applies everywhere in the UAE.

“This applies to all Emirates,” he told Gulf News. “Each case is measured according to its circumstances,” he added.

On March 23, the Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority stated that the public are urged to use their own family cars with a maximum of three individuals per vehicle.

It asked all UAE citizens, residents, visitors and all those living in the nation, to comply with the instructions and guidelines issued by competent health and security authorities in order to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Police said members of the same family are permitted to travel in one car and they wouldn’t be fined.