Dr Ahmed Rabea’s cautionary message – and pose – became an internet hit around the world

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, retweeted the message of a doctor carrying the notice: “I stayed at work for you. You stay at home for us!”. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: Doctors around the world are cautioning people to stay indoors and practice social distancing as one of the simple, key measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

The message is part of precautionary and preventive measures adopted by governments around the world to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, and to preserve the health and safety of the public.

The selfie taken by Dr Ahmed Rabea was mimicked all around the world by healthcare workers who used the tactic to stress the importance of self-isolation.