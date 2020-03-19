All ICSE and ISC exams till March 31 stand postponed Image Credit: A.K Kallouche/Gulf News

DUBAI: The Council for ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) and ISC (Indian Secondary Certificate) has postponed all exams between March 19 and March 31 owing to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus.

The council said the revised dates will be announced in due course as the situation improves.

“In view of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading across the country and with much uncertainty and speculation in the air, the Council, in the interest of the health and well-being of the students and the teaching community, has decided to postpone all ICSE and ISC year 20202 examinations scheduled to be conducted between March 19, 2020 and March 31, 2020,” a statement by Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) said on Thursday.

“The revised dates for conduct of the remaining papers shall be notified in due course of time,” he said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already cancelled all exams scheduled between March 19 and March 31.