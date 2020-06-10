Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), has shared a video letter, thanking UAE’s frontline workers, on his Instagram stories (@faz3) and official Twitter page.

In his letter that has gone viral, the Crown Prince wrote: “My dear brothers and sisters, the brave heroes at the frontline… In our desperate times, you rose to the challenge. Armed with your selflessness, you’ve redefined the meaning of service and sacrifice. Your courage has built an invincible fortress, protecting our society.”

He added: “You are today’s finest soldiers, the barrier between us and the pandemic. We cannot thank you enough for your spirit that protects our nation.

“Thank you for putting our safety before yours. You have set an example for the heroes to come. Your sacrifice is inspiring, humbling, and a legacy that our history will remember forever.

“With God’s grace, we will get through these times. And, together, we will emerge stronger and more determined to continue our journey of shaping the future,” he wrote.

Thanking the workers, he added “Your brother, Hamdan Bin Mohammad”, as he signed off.

On Twitter, within just a couple of hours, the letter was viewed over 15,000 times.

As previously reported by Gulf News, Sheikh Hamdan has regularly taken to his social media channels to thank frontline workers and share photos visiting them personally.