Naseer Vatanappally leaves hospital in Dubai after contracting coronavirus Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Indian social worker Naseer Vatanappally was given a guard of honour by medical staff as he left hospital free of coronavirus on Saturday.

The Kerala native who works in coordination with the Indian consulate in Dubai contracted the disease on April 6 while helping those in need in the emirate.

“I am extremely grateful to the doctors, nurses and the staff of the hospital,” said Vatanappally of Medeor hospital staff as he left. “They treated me with the utmost care. I was deeply hurt to see the hardships they had to undergo. Donned in PPE, covering their face with an N-95 mask and goggles, it is a tough job. But despite these difficulties, they were very helpful. They always motivated me and said that there is nothing to be afraid of. Even the doctors were very supportive.”

Naseer added that one should not be afraid about the infection and stay strong. “This is like any other infectious disease. There is no need to panic. The disease is only fatal for those with underlying diseases. But it doesn’t mean that we take it lightly. We should be cautious and try to follow the government instructions.”

“I was extremely sad to hear about my result,” he added. “I wanted to help more people. Once I felt that I have failed. But then, I realised that I should not lose my hope. I started attending to each case over the phone and connecting with the government authorities.”

All along, Naseer said he stayed in touch with volunteers and authorities via WhatsApp and Zoom.

“I used to get over hundred calls a day. More people used to message me on Whatsapp requesting for help. I attended to each case. I passed the information to DHA and our group of volunteers. They had tried to reach maximum people,” he added.

Now Naseer says he will get back to work.

“I will start working in the affected areas. There are a lot of things that we need to do. Doctors have advised me to wear an N95 mask and gloves. I will be careful now and follow their instructions,” he said.