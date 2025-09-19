Abu Dhabi road closure: Delays expected this weekend

Motorists urged to exercise caution, follow posted signs, and consider alternative routes
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced a temporary partial closure of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road (E12) toward Saadiyat Island this weekend.
The first phase will see the closure of three left lanes from 10:00 p.m. Friday, September 19, until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 20, 2025. The second phase will close three right lanes from 10:00 p.m. Saturday, September 20, until 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 21, 2025.
Authorities advised motorists traveling between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island to expect delays and plan alternate routes.
The measure is part of scheduled roadworks aimed at improving traffic flow and safety along one of Abu Dhabi’s busiest corridors.
