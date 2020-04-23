Residents will not be charged for parking in Abu Dhabi until further notice Image Credit: GN Archives

Abu Dhabi: Free parking in Abu Dhabi has been extended during Ramadan until further notice, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi announced on Thursday.

All Customer Happiness Centres will remain closed, the ITC has stated, adding that it will continue the precautionary measures that have been undertaken to maintain the safety of the public during these challenging times.

The public has been urged to adhere to Mawaqif regulations and not park their vehicles in prohibited areas or block the traffic flow.

The public can contact customer.care@itc.gov.ae or call 80088888 for any enquiries.

The ITC has also urged the public to use www.itc.gov.ae for its e-services.

Bus service schedule

Starting Saturday, April 25, bus services will resume operating from 6am to 8pm in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain City and Al Dhafra Region.

This is after suspension of services that started from April 23 for 48 hours in order to sterilise the buses and ensure the safety of bus users.

Moreover, the free bus on-demand service “Abu Dhabi Healthcare Link” will operate 24 hours during the sterilising of the buses until April 25.

The service will resume working according to its usual schedule from 6pm to 8am.

Ferry services

Ferry services between Saadiyat and Ras Ghurab Islands will remain suspended as part of the precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 until further notice.